James R. Cavanaugh
VALPARAISO, IN — James R. Cavanaugh, 86, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born June 27, 1934, to Donald and Katherine (Christy) Cavanaugh. Jim served proudly with the U.S. Army in Germany, was a loyal attender of 8:00 a.m. Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, and supported all of the Chicago sports teams in every season. He enjoyed perfecting his bowling and golf games at the local haunts until recent years. He also enjoyed perfecting the organization of items in his home, and his rapid response of consequences and repercussions for those who dared to intrude.
On July 6, 1968, he married Ruth Stanley who survives along with their children: David Lee Cavanaugh (Brigette), of Valparaiso, Richelle Lehman (Kevin), of Westville, Anthony "Tony" Cavanaugh (Michelle), of Valparaiso and Vincent Cavanaugh (Rosanna) of Valparaiso; his sister, Patricia Parent, of San Diego, CA; 10 grandchildren: Aaron and Kayla Hellman, Katherine and Kristina Cavanaugh, Corey White, Alyssa Lehman, Evan, Paige, Ashley and Blake Cavanaugh; and great-grandchildren, Abella, Oliver, Anita, Hunter, Autumn, Adrian and Ashton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Michael "Mick" Cavanaugh.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with a private memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Banta Senior Center.