VALPARAISO, IN — James R. Cavanaugh, 86, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born June 27, 1934, to Donald and Katherine (Christy) Cavanaugh. Jim served proudly with the U.S. Army in Germany, was a loyal attender of 8:00 a.m. Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, and supported all of the Chicago sports teams in every season. He enjoyed perfecting his bowling and golf games at the local haunts until recent years. He also enjoyed perfecting the organization of items in his home, and his rapid response of consequences and repercussions for those who dared to intrude.