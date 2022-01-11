 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James R. Cozmanoff
James R. Cozmanoff

April 9, 1940 - Jan. 8, 2022

LAKES - James R. Cozmanoff, "Coz", age 81, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 8, 2022. He was born on April 9, 1940 in Gary, Indiana. Jim leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, and hard work. He proudly served our country as both an Army veteran and retired Navy Seabee.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 150 for more than 50 years. Coz was an avid golfer, a pilot and member of several service organizations. The blessing of his love for his family and friends will live forever in our hearts.

James is survived by his sister, Carol Sims; first wife, Pat Cozmanoff; children: Lenee DeYoung, Jason Cozmanoff, and Cheryl Faulkner; step-children: Jessica (Adam) Wotherspoon, William (Mallory) Mitchell; grandchildren: Chase, Austin and Devyn Cozmanoff, Brittany Kyristina Larson, Luke and Jake DeYoung, Max and Anistasia Faulkner, Kadyn, Jena and Madie Wotherspoon, and William VI, Eden and Ella Mitchell; great-grandchild, Grayson.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Stella Cozmanoff; his wife, Jennifer Cozmanoff.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.

www.burnsfuneral.com

