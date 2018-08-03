CEDAR LAKE, IN - James R. Dobin, 58, of Cedar Lake, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Pattie; sons: Richard (fiancé Anastasia Previs), Michael (Jillian) and Timothy (Alexandria); grandchildren: Maxwell, Eloise, Quinn, Piper and Baby Dobin; his mother Joan, brother Paul; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Jim is preceded in death by his father Joseph Richard.
Jim enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and loved his dog Harley. He was a master automotive technician at Terry's Ford in Peotone, IL for over 30 years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 W. 113th Ave., Dyer IN 46311 with Pastor Cliff DiMascio officiating.