VALPARAISO, IN - James R. Fyock, 79, of Valparaiso was lost to those who loved him on Thursday, October 29, 2020. On December 14, 1990, he married Denna (McMillan- Gleason) Fyock. Together, Jim and Denna built Aberdeen Manor in 1998 and purchased Anderson's Winery in 2018. His legacy of being a generous, welcoming host will live on in both businesses. Jim lived life passionately. He loved travel, skydiving, golf, and just about any sport (except ice skating, he hated ice skating!) He loved with his whole heart and enjoyed nothing more than great wine, a genuine laugh, and taking care of those he loved - especially his children and grandchildren. He taught us how to dance, how to work hard, and how to care for each other. The only thing he didn't teach us was how to let him go. We will hear his laughter at every party, feel his love in every toast, and remember him dancing with every song.