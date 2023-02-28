CHESTERTON, IN - James R. Meyer Sr., aka Jim, or Grandpa Sparky to anyone else – knew that Jim loved his family and America. He passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and was born in Gary, Indiana on March 18, 1945, to the late Joseph and Irene Meyer, and attended Horace Mann class of 1964. A lifelong electrician, Jim retired from this field and spent the best part of his life taking up shopping at Aldi, Dollar General, and Walgreens, biking, walking around Valparaiso, and hanging out at the library, or reading. He loved literature – especially about the United States, Science Fiction, Space, the Bible, Popular Mechanics, and politics. In fact, he had extra papers to hand out for you to read.