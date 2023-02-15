June 17, 1930 - Feb. 12, 2023

James R. Schuster, 92, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family at 2:14 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Jim was born on June 17, 1930, in Hammond, Indiana to August and Viola (Scherer) Schuster. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School with the class of 1948. He enlisted into the Army National Guard in 1943 and was Honorably Discharged in 1953. Jim then re-enlisted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Corporal in 1955.

In East Chicago, Indiana on February 14, 1953, Jim took as his wife Frances C. Rathburn. The two would welcome five boys. He was a parts manager for Ford Motor Company for 40 years. He was also a certified real estate agent. The couple would move and make their home on a peninsula on Lake Latonka in Plymouth, Indiana their home almost 28 years ago, and Jim served as treasurer of the homeowner's association.

His favorite pastimes were antiquing, woodworking and fishing, especially at "Old Cutherall" in Minnesota. Jim was a Charter Member of the Northwest Indiana Woodworkers Association, and with his skills built two homes with his sons. He was a member of the Culver American Legion and the V.F.W. 6919. He was a devout member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Culver where he volunteered as an altar server. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13720 in Culver and a 75-year member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court St. Mary #0293 in Crown Point.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years on February 14, 2023, Fran, and their children: Ronald (Marianne) Schuster of Golden, CO, Patrick (Patricia) Schuster of Crown Point, IN, Scott (Cathy) Schuster of Chesterton, IN, Terry (Gale) Schuster of Naperville, IL, and Gregg (Jannae) Schuster of Arvada, CO; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as siblings: Wilma Abbott, Mary Jane Steven, Larry Schuster and Don Schuster.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Irene, Jack, Raymond and Tom. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at JOHNSON-DANIELSON FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 124 College Ave, Culver, IN 46511.

Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth with Military Honors. Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Order of Foresters Court St. Mary #0293, 355 Shuman Boulevard, Naperville, IL 60563-1270 or to the Knights of Columbus c/o St. Mary of the Lake Church. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com