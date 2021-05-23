May 30, 1945 - May 15, 2021

GARY, IN - James R. Sebben, age 75 of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

He was born in Gary, IN on May 30, 1945 to Lloyd and Ann Sebben, who preceed in death, along with his four brothers: Donald, Thomas, Robert and Raymond Sebben.

He is survived by his loving wife Andrea and is the proud and loving daddy of: Michele (Brad) Marshall; uncle to: Raymie, Karen, Annette, Sue, Brian, Michael, Zach, Jordan, Lucas, Natalie and more.

Jim graduated in Andrean High School's first class of 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 and retired from Niagara LaSalle Steel. Jim was an avid golfer, passionate Notre Dame fan, enthusiastic AHEPA bingo worker, dedicated volunteer and always seemed to make a connection wherever he went. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021 directly at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sojourner Truth House (410 W. 13th Ave., Gary, IN 46407 or online at

www.sojournertruthhouse.org) in his name.

