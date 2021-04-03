 Skip to main content
James R. Trembczynski

March 26, 1937 - March 14, 2021

James was preceded in death by his son, James R. Trembczynski II (JR); parents: Frank and Sophie (nee Misch)Trembczynski; brothers: John, Thomas (Tbone), William (Bouko), Edmund (Smokey); sisters: Loretta Miller, Rosalie (beba) Facing, Patricia (Patsy) Meiotkie, Georgianna Smith, Cecelia Kawalski.

James is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Phyllis Trembczynski; one sister, Sister M. Elizabeth CFHN; sons: John (Debra) Trembczynski, Jamie Kipper; daughters: Susan Kalwie and Katie Elliot and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Jim will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

