HOBART, IN - James Raymond Schenher, age 80 of Hobart, passed away on April 16, 2023. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Loretta of Gary; siblings: Tom Schenher of Avon, Elaine Pictor of Cincinnati, William Schenher of Gary, Marjorie Schenher of Gary, and Barbara Schenher of Gary.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Joyce; sons John, Tim and Jim; brother Fred; numerous nieces and nephews. Jim and Joyce Schenher met in 1959 while students at Lew Wallace High School and were married on November 16, 1963. While raising a family in Hobart, Jim volunteered as a scout leader, youth sports coach, and the carnival committee for several years at St. Bridget's in Hobart. During a forty year plus career making and using steel in Northwest Indiana, Jim worked for U.S Steel, the Budd Company, and Cargill Steel & Wire.