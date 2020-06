Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

HEBRON, IN - James Rayner Sr., age 85, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HONME & CREMATION SERVICE in Hebron, IN, (219) 663-2500. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com