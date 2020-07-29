× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL, IN - James Reed, 59, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet; children: Jenny, Joe and Jamie; siblings: Patty (Doug) Kvachkoff, Tom (Kris) Bill (Jackie) Ellen (Bryan) McKay, John, Joan (Eric) Polk, Ann (Brian) Berger and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wilma. Jim was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Crown Point, an Attorney in private practice in Morocco and Newton County Deputy Prosecutor.

Visitation, Wednesday July 29, from 4:00-8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Funeral Mass, in St. Mary Catholic Church with Private Burial following in St. Mary Cemetery.

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all of Jim's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required

We thank you for your patience and cooperation.