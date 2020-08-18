You have permission to edit this article.
FORMERLY OF HEBRON, IN — James Reed, 86, formerly of Hebron, IN, passed away August 14, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. Born on May 18, 1934, in Hebron, IN, to Arthur and Beatrice (Bryant) Reed.

James is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Virginia Reed; daughters Wendy (Dennis) Good and Lori (John) Thompson; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie (Robert) Hoernig.

A private family service will be held at a future date.

