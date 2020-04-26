James Robert "Jim/Jimbo" Liming

If you knew Jim well, he was exceedingly proud of his children and grandchildren as they continued to be a huge part of his later years. He spent many dinners out with them, and became known for ordering bread until the staff kindly refused to bring more. He never missed family holiday dinners and always made sure to get third helpings, often coming with tupperware in hand in hopes there were leftovers. He was an avid supporter of his grandchildren's sports; and attended countless baseball, hockey, basketball, football, soccer, and lacrosse games. Jim could be considered a "foodie", but not in the traditional sense of the word. If you were to see him around town, he could be found sneaking over to Munster Donut for sour cream doughnuts and Portillo's (he nicknamed it "Portillio's", but no one really knew why). He would also drive all the way to Aurelio's in Homewood for "the best pizza in the region". He kept the cleanest garage known to man: organizing everything in his life sequentially and at a specific distance apart. If you wanted to rattle him you could move the smallest of things out of place and see how long it took for him to figure it out. It never took him long. Jim was known for his countless lists. If you asked him for a favor, he would add it to one of his lists and you could be assured it would be done in a timely fashion. Jim had all kinds of quirky phrases that would make anyone chuckle, including "whipper-snapper" and "foget about it". He would write down his newly acquired phrases, so he didn't get them wrong. However, the expression he most used was when his wife Linda would give him jobs, in which he would answer with an emphatic "Yes…Dear" and a dubious smile. When he really liked you, you would often be the recipient of the latest food item that he had become fond of. Jim was known for giving away tabasco sauce, pickles, barbecue sauce, or his latest; a jar of his favorite Jalapenos.