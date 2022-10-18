James "Rocky" J. Nawrocki Sr.

Sep. 21, 1935 - Oct. 15, 2022

James J. Nawrocki Sr. "Rocky", age 87, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville and Tolleston, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

James is survived by his wife, Helen Nawrocki (nee Elieff); children: Deborah (Jay Fix) Guelinas, Linda (late Sam) Fields, Laura (Jim) Broadbent, Cindy (Dan) Klosicki and James (Sue) Nawrocki, Jr.; grandchildren: Tom Argento, Nick Broadbent, Kristen Broadbent, Megan Argento, Josh Broadbent, James Nawrocki III and Beck Nawrocki; brother, William (JoAnn) Nawrocki; and sister, Marge (Andy) Szocka.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Bennie and Catherine Nawrocki; and brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Judy Nawrocki.

Rocky was born and raised in Tolleston and was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1953. He worked as a switchman at EJ&E Railroad and Inland Steel with over 32 years of service, and retired in 1985. He served his country in the US Army, was a long-time member of American Legion Post #430 and volunteered many times as Rifle Detailman for funeral honors. Rocky was a long-time member and usher at St. Andrews/Holy Martyr Catholic Church and was also a former member and usher at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. He was a member of the Merrillville Slovak Club, enjoyed fishing in Lake Michigan, Webster Lake and Wolf River in Wisconsin. He also enjoyed hunting in his younger years. Rocky was a diehard White Sox fan since 1947 and a Packers fan since 1950.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Prayers will be at 10:15 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, . A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Martyr Catholic Church, 801 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in James' name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, www.hospicecalumet.org.

Visit James' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500