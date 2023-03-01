James S. Kaufman, age 89, of Munster, IN passed away on February 14, 2023 after a brave battle with illness.

James was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 134 (electrician). He taught apprentice electricians at Washburn Trade School in the 1970s. He was also a member of I.A.T.S.E. Local 110 (movie and portable projectionist). Throughout his careers, he maintained dual union cards and thoroughly enjoyed his work. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He took several driving trips across the U.S. to enjoy site seeing.

James was preceded in death by his parents: Sig and Marie Kaufman; sister, Carol; brother, Morris; and niece, Janet.

He is survived by his children: Jane (Timothy) Nowak and Roger Kaufman; grandchildren: Jay, Michael, Roger, and Timothy; and nieces: Shirley, Mary Ellen, Barbara, Anne, Christina, and Donna.

A private memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Red Cross in James' loving memory. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.