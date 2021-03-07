April 20, 1942 - March 2, 2021

LYNWOOD, IL - James S. Pasyk, age 78 of Lynwood, IL passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara (nee Rybarczyk) Pasyk. Loving father of Jason (Gina) Pasyk and Jennifer Pasyk. Cherished grandfather of Joseph and Daniel Pasyk. Loving son of Lottie (late Stanley) Pasyk, fond brother of Janice (Robert) Sambor and Debra (Larry) Gaspar, brother-in law to Leon (late Patricia) Rybarczyk and Ann (Tim) Johnson, loving uncle to many nieces, nephews and cousins, and a proud member of the Crazy 8's.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for James will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the funeral home with closing prayers beginning at 9:30 AM then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. James will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, we are asking visitors to please wear a mask when entering the building and please follow the six feet social distancing protocol.