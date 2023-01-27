ST. JOHN, IN - James S. Sellas age 86. Late of St John, IN. Beloved husband, father, Papou and neighbor has sadly left us on January 23, 2023. He was predeceased by his father Sperou, mother Despena and sister Christine.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon, his children James and Stacy (John Bondi) and three grandchildren, Alexandria, Johnny and Demetria. James was born in Greece, came to the US by himself at the age of 15. He served in the US Army 1957-1958 where he learned to cook like no other. After retirement, he remained active in his children's and grandchildren's lives until the very end.