James S. Voris

Nov. 16, 1948 - Jan. 28, 2021

WINAMAC, IN - James S. Voris, originally of Hammond, at Rest January 28, 2021.

Survived by loving wife of 23 years, Sharon.

Beloved father of Kimberly (George) Mavros, Peter Voris, Nickolis (Breanna) Voris, Kelly (Josiah) Trager and Kara (Patrick) Curtis.

Cherished grandfather of Charles (Brittany), Alex (Bry), Anastasia (Levi), Michael Mavros; Zoe, Ethan, Kennedy Voris; Cherished Papou to Farrah, Rowan, Cameron Voris; Davis Trager; Emma and Fiona Curtis.

Former Owner of All Around Landscape and avid outdoorsman.

Always in our hearts.

Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. www.burnsfunerals.com

