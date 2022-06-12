Dec. 11, 1940 - June 5, 2022

SUN CITY WEST, AZ - James "Sam" Michael Manolakis of Sun City West, AZ.; Crown Point, IN.; formerly Gary IN. Departed this life on June 5, 2022. Affectionately known as Sam to his family and friends, Sam spent his early years growing up in Gary IN, Sam graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1959 and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, traveling the world as part of his duty. Sam spent his career in US Steel's accounting department, retiring in the early 1990's after making many lifelong friends and working alongside his beloved wife, Joan.

Beginning in leagues at the Supervisor's Club, Sam remained passionate about golf throughout his adult life, golfing regularly with friends and family. He and Joan retired in Arizona to enjoy the game and he even landed a hole-in-one in his 70's. Sam's hobbies included daily walks, caring for his dogs, traveling with Joan and visiting with family and friends. For those that knew Sam, his contagious, deep laugh and thoughtful conversation will be missed most dearly.

Sam is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joan (Amos); daughter, Michele Hayward of Michigan; stepdaughter, Boyann (Alfred) Bonjean of Crown Point; brother, R. Michael Manolakis of IN; sister, Connie Zaharias of Hebron IN; grandchildren: Nathan Hayward and Angela McNeely of Michigan, Michael Ellch (Angela Spadoni) of Chicago, IL, Daniel (Prerna) Ellch of Pflugerville, TX; and great-grandchildren: Madison McNeely, Remy, Tosca and Maximus Ellch. He also cherished his nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents: Michael and Gwendolyn (Molden); son, James Manolakis of Michigan; brothers: Harold and John; sister, Mary Skezas Simpson.

A celebration of life event will be held at a future time.