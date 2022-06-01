James Sterling Dawson

SCHERERVILLE - James Sterling Dawson "Jaimie Boy", age 78, of Schererville, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survived by: wife, Jacqueline; one son, Damon Dawson; one daughter, Alexis Elabed; two grandsons: Sami and Malek; one brother, Cordell (Lisa) Broaders; two sisters: Anita Ard and Peggy (Joseph) Edwards; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by mother, Luella Beasley; father, Robert Dawson; five brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 4911 McCook Avenue East Chicago, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Douglas Sloss, pastor; Rev. Gregg Frazier officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

"Jaimie Boy" was retired from the East Chicago Fire Department after 32 years of employment where he served as Fire Chief from 1994 to 2000.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Dawson family during their time of loss.