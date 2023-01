CUMMING, GA - Jim Baker, 57, Cumming, GA, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away from a tragic accident December 8th, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 1538 Janice Dr., Schererville, IN 46375 on Saturday, January 28th at 11:30 am. To view full obituary visit www.ingramfuneralhome.com