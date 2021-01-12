DYER, IN - James Strouzas, age 76, late of Dyer, IN, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Beloved husband for 46 wonderful years of marriage to Peggy Strouzas (nee Karagan). Loving brother of John Strouzas, Pete Strouzas, Kosta Strouzas and Asimo Kontogeorgou. Caring brother-in-law of Linda Karagan. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by parents: George and Anastasia Strouzas.

Jim was a proud member of the Greek Armed Forces. He was a parish council member in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and president of the Dorieon Makrygiannis Society. Jim was also a member of the Lions Club, Hegewisch Chamber of Commerce and 10th Ward Democratic Committee. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining and traveling.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

Visitation open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 13631 S. Brainard Ave, Chicago, IL, followed by a private funeral service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com