CROWN POINT, IN - James Szura, age 73, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Szura, who he affectionately called My Girl; two adored grandsons: Jayden and Bentley Szura; sister, Debbie Parker; brother, David (Louise) Szura; nephews: Danny and David; niece, Amanda; numerous cousins and many lifelong friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Bruno and Emily (nee Wilk) Szura and fiancee, Joannie Thompson.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, June 11, 2021 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 4-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the funeral home from 8-9:00 a.m followed by procession to St. Mary Catholic Church for a private Mass of Christian Burial due to pandemic capacity restrictions of the church.