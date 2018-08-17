PORTAGE, IN - James T. Rose, age 51 of Portage, IN, passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 2, 2018. He was born to the late Donald and Mildred (Read) Rose on July 27, 1967. He is survived by his sister Cathy (Charles) VanDenburgh; brother Donald Rose, Jr.; nephews: Keith (Donna) Kreischer, Ron (Jamie) Reed, Jr., Tim (Desiree) Reed, Charles VanDenburgh III; niece Kelly Kreischer; great nephew Justin and great nieces, Jenna and Kaelin; brother-in-law Ronald (Linda) Reed, Sr. and special friend Lori Magnusson. He was preceded in death by his sister Debbie Reed.
Jim was employed by Opportunity Enterprises for 31 years and most proud of being a member of American Legion Post #260 in Portage.
Graveside services are pending and will be announced at a later date.