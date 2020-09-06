× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - James Thomas Johnston, Sr. "JJ", age 85, of Hobart passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at The North Woods Village Care Center in Mishawaka. "JJ" was born September 22, 1934 in Gary, Indiana to the late David and Patricia (Yucus) Johnston. He was a schoolteacher and coach with the Hobart High School for over 40 years. James received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University and his Masters of Education Degree from Indiana State University. He loved coaching, wood carving, hunting, fishing, weightlifting, Classic Cars, and spending time with his family.

James is survived by his loving wife, Sharon of Hobart; two sons: James Thomas (Heather) Johnston, Jr. of Hobart and Robert (Kristine) Johnston of Granger; five grandchildren: Riley Johnston, Cody Johnston, Lindsay (Jack) Rozman, Alyssa (Matt) Mentz and Kyle Johnston; three great-grandchildren: Zeke Johnston, Zane Evans and Charlee Mentz; two sisters, Alice Lavery of Grapevine, TX and Florence (Fred) Belashky of St. Petersburg, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

"JJ" was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, David, Chuck and Robert Johnston.