Feb. 26, 1936 - Dec. 4, 2022

WINTER GARDEN, FL - James Thomas Kristoff, 86 of Winter Garden, FL (formerly Highland, IN) was welcomed into God's arms on December 4, 2022. Born February 26, 1936, James grew up in Northwest Indiana and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, shortly after graduation he joined the Army (1955 - 1957) and received an Honorable Discharge. He attended St. Joseph College and earned a degree in Business Administration.

James married his lifetime love Anna Banas in 1964, and they settled in Highland, IN to start their family. They raised two sons. In 1989, James and Anna moved to Florida, residing in Boca Raton, for 25 years before moving to Clermont/Winter Garden.

For the majority of his career he worked for Walgreens as a Store Manager at several stores in Northwest Indiana and finally Boca Raton, FL, when the company was first expanding into Florida. James specialized in improving lower volume stores and making them profitable.

In his retirement years, he enjoyed creating stained glass, watching action movies and anything/everything WW2 - he had quite a collection of WW2 movies and memorabilia.

He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Highland, IN, Advent Lutheran Church, Boca Raton, FL and People of Faith Lutheran Church, Winter Garden, FL.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, brothers Frank and Edward and parents. He will be remembered and missed by sons Andrew (Pam) and Richard (Tracy), granddaughter Emma, brothers Bill and Chuck (Liz) and brother-in-law Andrew Banas.

A celebration of life and graveside service will be held at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave, Hammond, IN at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023.