HOBART, IN - James 'Tike' Skapes (Murdakes), age 84, of Hobart, formerly of Gary, passed away November 15, 2018. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and was in the Army for two years during the Korean War. He retired from U.S. Steel after 46 years. Tike loved the Green Bay Packers, traveling to Greece, eating at the Paragon Restaurant and at Schoop's. He loved his swing in the back yard, bon fires and celebration of life parties. Tike loved his family and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Eva Murdakes; brother, James Murdakes; sister, Bessie Jackson, nephew, Jimmy Murdakes; sister, Fay McDonald. Tike is survived by his brother, Peter (Vickie) Murdakes; sister-in-law, Bea (Jim) Murdakes; loving nieces and nephews, Helene (Denny) McLean, Dean (Shayda) Murdakes, Christopher (Charlene) Murdakes, Michelle (Jason) Nelon, Nancy (Loren) Brown, Denny (Melpo) Murdakes; great nieces and nephews, Sophie, Olivia, Milan, Costa, Niko, Nickolas, Demas, Danielle and Christopher.
Funeral service for Tike will take place on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville. Friends may visit with his family from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pangere Center for the Blind.