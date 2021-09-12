 Skip to main content
HAMMOND, IN - James Triezenberg, age 76 of Hammond, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Henrietta Triezenberg; brothers and sisters: Nell (Elmer) Rekau, Dorothy (Mel) Porter, Ruth (Ben) Dykstra, and Henry Triezenberg. Jim was the beloved father of his children: Miranda (Johnathan) Pitt, Ryan Burchfield, Jaime (Tim) Fercik, Jodi (Billy) Wright, Jimmy (Kalin) Triezenberg, Joey Triezenberg; proud papa of: Tyler, Brandon, Jayden, Gavin, Mathew, Remmy, Parker; dear brother of, Betty (Jake) Boer; and sister-in-law, Violet Triezenberg.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Burns (Crown Point). Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com

