HAMMOND, IN - James Triezenberg, age 76 of Hammond, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Henrietta Triezenberg; brothers and sisters: Nell (Elmer) Rekau, Dorothy (Mel) Porter, Ruth (Ben) Dykstra, and Henry Triezenberg. Jim was the beloved father of his children: Miranda (Johnathan) Pitt, Ryan Burchfield, Jaime (Tim) Fercik, Jodi (Billy) Wright, Jimmy (Kalin) Triezenberg, Joey Triezenberg; proud papa of: Tyler, Brandon, Jayden, Gavin, Mathew, Remmy, Parker; dear brother of, Betty (Jake) Boer; and sister-in-law, Violet Triezenberg.