HEGEWISCH, IL - James V. Dutka, age 82. Late of Hegewisch. Passed away on September 24, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Ratajczak); Loving father of: John (Patricia LeBlanc) Dutka, Gregory (Ann) Dutka, and Linda (Lenny) Witkowski; Devoted grandfather of: Leonard (Abby), Zachary, Jacob, Ajoke, Carmela, Tabia, and the late Willie; Cherished great-grandfather of: Addison, Foli, Darius, Lucia, and Wolfgang; Dearest brother of the late Janet Becich. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.