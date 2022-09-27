HEGEWISCH, IL - James V. Dutka, age 82. Late of Hegewisch. Passed away on September 24, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Ratajczak); Loving father of: John (Patricia LeBlanc) Dutka, Gregory (Ann) Dutka, and Linda (Lenny) Witkowski; Devoted grandfather of: Leonard (Abby), Zachary, Jacob, Ajoke, Carmela, Tabia, and the late Willie; Cherished great-grandfather of: Addison, Foli, Darius, Lucia, and Wolfgang; Dearest brother of the late Janet Becich. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Jim enjoyed betting on horses.
Visitation Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL to Christ Our Light Church (St. Florian) for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association in Jim's name are appreciated. www.elmwoodchapel.com 773-731-2749