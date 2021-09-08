James V. Guhl

CEDAR LAKE, IN - James V. Guhl, age 76, of Cedar Lake passed away September 6, 2021.

He is survived by his children: Cheryl Holloway and Charles (Jennifer) Guhl; grandchildren: Tyler, Alexis, and Anna; sister, Darlene Frey. James was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Guhl, and his parents.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Ken Puent, officiating. Military honors will follow.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from his career as a machinist. Donations to St. Jude Research Hospital in Jim's memory will be more lasting than flowers. www.burdanfuneralhome.com.