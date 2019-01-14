LOWELL, IN - James V. Raby 79, of Lowell, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Maryanna; daughters, Julie (Jack) Brys and Angela (Stephen) Geier; grandchildren, Christopher Ratliff, James (Dannelle) Ratliff, Noah, Anna, Olivia and William Geier and five great grandchildren; siblings, Arthur (JoEllen) Patricia (Tom) Fraher, Peg Raby, Mike (DeAnne), sister in law, Nyla Raby and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret and a brother, Don.
Jim was a Manager with Wilco/Strack's in Lowell for 25 years. He loved fishing, gardening and woodworking.
Memorial Visitation, Tuesday January 15, from 330-630, Concluding with Memorial Services at 630PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Share Foundation or a charity of your own choice. www.sheetsfuneral.com