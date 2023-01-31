June 24, 1937 - Jan. 27, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN James Vagenas, age 85, of Crown Point, passed away January 27, 2023.

He was born on June 24, 1937 to Sam and Marie Vagenas. He was a graduate of Emerson High School. Jim served as a Gary firefighter for 32 years and retired from the department as a Battalion Chief. Jim was a bricklayer for Local #6 for 50 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Marty (nee Shanahan) Vagenas; son Samuel George, daughter Valerie (Chris) Krutz, son Jimmy (Andrea) Vagenas; grandchildren- Nikolas Vagenas, Christopher, Kennedy and Sam Krutz. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Tom (Jan) Shanahan, and Patrick Shanahan; sister-in-law Reenie (Jim) Quantz. Per Jim's wishes no services will be held.

