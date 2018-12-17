HOBART, IN - James Vargas, age 60, of Hobart, passed away December 13, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 11, 1958 to the late Leonardo and Mary (nee Espinoza) Vargas. James worked as a Millwright for NLMK and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. On March 17, 2008 James married Pamela Arnold in Lake County, Indiana. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
James is survived by his wife, Pamela Vargas of Hobart; Pamela's daughter, Amber Lewis and grandchildren: Piper, Jacob and Emma; James' daughters Kassie (John) Reyes, Sally G. and Jill Krotkoczki; sons: James Anthony and Nicholas Krotkoczki; grandchildren: Drake, Sydney and Khloe; brothers: Leonard (Shirley), Joseph (Delores), Christopher (Sheryl), Martin and Michael (Brenda) Vargas; sisters: Margaret (John) Roberts, Antoinette (George Labron) Robinson, Christine (Lonnie) Dicken and Katherine (John) Walsh; mother and father-in laws, Don (Janet) Arnold; brother-in laws, Donald (Lori) and Jack (Jaime) Arnold; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Juan Vargas,
A funeral service for James, will begin with 11:15 prayers on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 and then processing to St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405 for a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 18, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at