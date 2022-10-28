James W. Angell

CROWN POINT, IN - James Angell passed away October 24, 2022 at his home in Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, IN. He is survived by his three daughters: Diane Rafacz (fiance Mark Marino), Carol Angell Fallace (John Fallace), Linda Angell; grandsons: Eric Rafacz, Brandon Rafacz (Jessica Cooper), Ted Fallace (Cecilia Fallace), Patrick Fallace, great-granddaughters; Caarina Fallace, Olivia Cooper; and his brother, William Angell.

James "Jim" was born in Sterling, IL and grew up in Dixon, IL. He went to join the navy for a one-year stint and later joined the armed forces where he became a lieutenant. In the interim, he graduated from the University of Illinois, where he met his beautiful wife, Kaarina. They were married for 66 years.

Jim sold business forms for Stuart Hooper Business Forms in Chicago and was the number one salesman for thirty years. Upon retirement, Jim became a mason and joined the Pipes and Drums of Orak where he became a proficient bagpiper. He continued to pursue his love of contract bridge and attained the level of Gold Life Master. When he lost the love of his life, his wife, Kaarina, of 66 years, he moved to Wittenberg Village Independent Living and became the unofficial Welcome Wagon.

This wonderful, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be October 29, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will take place on Monday October 31, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at The Crown of Life Chapel, 1200 East Luther Drive (Part of Wittenberg Village), Crown Point, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com