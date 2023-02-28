James W. "Bill/Red" Martin

June 16, 1926 - Feb. 23, 2023

HOBART, IN - James W. "Bill/Red" Martin, age 96, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Bill is survived by his wife of 75 years, Patricia Martin (née Kutch); 3 children: Kathy (James) Martin, Bill (Mary) Martin and Dave (Karen) Martin; six grandchildren: Carrie (Jason) Gregg, Jake (Joanna) Martin, Peter (Ashley) Martin, Matt (Jordan) Martin, Patrick (Olivia) Martin & Jeff (Karla) Martin; eight great-grandchildren: Riley & Paige Gregg, McKenna & Lily Martin, Henry & Charlotte Martin and Camryn & Haidyn Sutherland.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence "Red" & Ruth Martin; sister, Eva Matthews; and brother, George Martin.

Bill was born June 16, 1926 in Robinson, IL. and grew up in the Tolleston area of Gary, IN. He was President of his class at Tolleston High School, enlisting in the United States Navy in 1944. Following WWII, Bill returned home where he worked for Bader Lumber in Gary. He served as an apprentice glazier there and began a career as a member of IUPAT Glazier's Local 1165. In 2019, Bill was recognized for 70 years of membership and service, holding various elected positions within the local, including Business Agent and President. He loved sports and he passed on this love to future generations, coaching youth basketball and Little League baseball. In recognition of a lifetime of service, in 1966 he received the St John Bosco Award from the Gary Catholic Youth Organization (CYO). Bill & Pat were long time members of SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Merrillville and then St. Bridget Parish in Hobart.

In a video history recorded in 2009, Bill was asked what he was most proud of in his life. His answer, "My family". He will be greatly missed by his family, and anyone lucky enough to have known him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN. from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on February 28, 2023 at the Funeral Home, followed by internment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. A luncheon will follow at Innsbrook Country Club.

Visit Bill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.