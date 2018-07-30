VALPARAISO, IN - James W. Capron, 76 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, July 27, 2018. He was born November 13, 1941 in Gary to Wiley Capron and Helen Call. Jim graduated from Oxford University and retired as a Project Manager for Nippon Sharyo, and worked part-time after retirement at Target in Valparaiso. He enjoyed golfing, meeting up with his poker buddies, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim loved his family dearly and will be remembered by them as a strong and hardworking man, with a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.
On April 25, 1975 in Merrillville, Jim married Kimberley Keilman, who survives, along with children: Jodi Dickson of Arizona, Shannon (Michael) Linzy of Chesterton, Darcy Capron of Hammond; grandchildren: Donald 'D.J.' Breindenbach, Robert Aspary, Makenna, Avery, Evan, and Payton Linzy, and Noah Azzam; and brother, John Call of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Ryan Capron.
Following cremation, private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.