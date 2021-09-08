James W. Gadus
LANSING, IL - James W. Gadus, age 68, of Lansing, IL, passed away September 2, 2021.
Beloved husband of Mary Kay (nee Wheeler). Loving father of Jennifer (Joseph Vanerio III), and the late Gregory Gadus.
Visitation Thursday, September 9, 9:00 -11:00 a.m., with service to follow at 11:00 a.m., ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. 773-731-2749. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James to NAMI (nami.org).
