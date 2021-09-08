James W. Gadus

Beloved husband of Mary Kay (nee Wheeler). Loving father of Jennifer (Joseph Vanerio III), and the late Gregory Gadus.

Visitation Thursday, September 9, 9:00 -11:00 a.m., with service to follow at 11:00 a.m., ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. 773-731-2749. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James to NAMI (nami.org).