HAMMOND, IN - James W. "Jim" Callahan, age 76, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, following a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Andrea (nee Batsel); one son, Jeffrey (Deanna) Callahan; two step-daughters: Renee (Ron) LaBounty; and her children: Ian (Emily), Lavender and Emma, and Carla (Phil) Hodge and family; two brothers: Terry (Tina) Callahan and family, and Jack (Karen) Callahan and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Dorothy Callahan; and nephews: Shannon and Patrick Callahan.

Jim was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired City of Hammond Chief of Inspection, with Building and Code. Jim was a proud Union member, and retired from Laborers Local #41. He graduated from Hammond Technical Vocational High School in 1964. Jim played Varsity Football, and in 1963 was voted Best Offensive Lineman on the VPI Allstate Team, and the NWC Allstate Team. After High School, he joined Local #41 Union Laborers, and learned much in the many aspects of construction. Jim was appointed Building Commissioner for the City of Hammond in 2004, by Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. In 2008, he received the Northwest Indiana Federation of Labor AFL-CIO Service Award for recognition for assisting organized labor and promoting quality construction in the City of Hammond. Congressional Representative, Peter J. Visclosky, presented the Award, and had it entered into the United States Congressional Record, on Friday, August 25, 2006, Also in 2006, Jim was presented with a gold watch from the International Association of Ironworkers, in appreciation for his community and construction industry service. In 2008, Jim was promoted to Chief of Inspections for the City of Hammond, and he served on the Executive Committee for the Hammond Urban Enterprise Association. He also served on the Lake County Democratic Board with Mayor Thomas J. McDermott, and retired at the end of 2015.