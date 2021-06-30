James W. "Jim" Liedtky
April 10, 1937 — June 28, 2021
LACROSSE, IN — James W. "Jim" Liedtky, 84, passed away on June 28, 2021 after a year long battle with cancer. Jim was born on April 10, 1937 in Rensselaer, IN to August and Mary (Lilly) Liedtky. He grew up in LaCrosse, IN where while in school excelled at sports and graduated from LaCrosse High School in the Class of 1955.
He had a passion for golf and since the early 60's was a Ham Radio (wa9jmu) enthusiast. He enjoyed talking to other operators from all over the world and refurbishing radios. He loved watching all the cooking shows. He served in the Naval Reserves from 1954 to 1962 and was a member of the Wanatah American Legion. In 1995 he and his wife Jacky retired to Elephant Butte, NM where they enjoyed golfing, fishing panning for gold and socializing with many wonderful friends and neighbors. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Truth or Consequences, NM.
He is survived by his dear friend, Marilyn Holman; four children: Joni Molina, Tami Carlstedt, Teri Bucher (Dewey), John Liedtky (Tina); eight grandchildren: Megan Carroll (Mike), Jason Weiss (Amber), Preston Bucher (Melanie), Bradly Bucher, Hanah Molina, Jenna Liedtky Lundstedt, twins Olivia and Sophia Liedtky; two great grandchildren: Bane Bucher, Holden Carroll and baby boy Weiss due in November. He is proceeded in death by his wife Jacqueline "Jacky" Liedtky and parents August and Mary.
Memorial Visitation will be held on July 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. A private burial of ashes will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. John's Lutheran Church of Truth or Consequences, NM or Dunes Hospice Care of Valparaiso.