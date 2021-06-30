LACROSSE, IN — James W. "Jim" Liedtky, 84, passed away on June 28, 2021 after a year long battle with cancer. Jim was born on April 10, 1937 in Rensselaer, IN to August and Mary (Lilly) Liedtky. He grew up in LaCrosse, IN where while in school excelled at sports and graduated from LaCrosse High School in the Class of 1955.

He had a passion for golf and since the early 60's was a Ham Radio (wa9jmu) enthusiast. He enjoyed talking to other operators from all over the world and refurbishing radios. He loved watching all the cooking shows. He served in the Naval Reserves from 1954 to 1962 and was a member of the Wanatah American Legion. In 1995 he and his wife Jacky retired to Elephant Butte, NM where they enjoyed golfing, fishing panning for gold and socializing with many wonderful friends and neighbors. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Truth or Consequences, NM.