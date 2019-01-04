AUBURN, AL - James W. Nickson was born on December 12, 1936 in Memphis, TN as the first of 12 children to the late Pete and Sarah Nickson. In 1943, Pete and Sarah moved their growing family of five to Gary, IN. James was educated in Gary, IN where he graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Class of 1954. He also matriculated at Purdue University-Calumet. He received his apprenticeship through U.S. Steel, became a journeyman and retired as a master machinist.
James was a long time member of United Steelworkers Local 1066. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. He was an active member of St. Timothy Community Church (Gary,IN) and later The People's Congregational United Church of Christ Church (Washington, DC) where he served as Treasurer of the Men's Fellowship. While a resident of Lee County, AL, he continued community involvement as a volunteer at the Lee County Youth Development Center and a member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Auburn University.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carlita Brundidge Nickson; brothers, Walter and David Nickson; sister, Thelma Adamson; special friend, Geraldine Britt. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter's, Stacey (Susie Manning) of Auburn, AL, Sara “Shelly” (Willie Jr.) Coleman of Murrieta, CA; brothers, Pete (Alice) of Valparaiso, IN, Ezell (Galen) of Hobart, IN, Robert (Tanya), Merrillville, IN and Edgar of Graniteville, SC; sisters, Dorothy (Samuel) McNeal of Memphis, TN, Bobbie Sease, Josephine (Walter) Haney of Gary, IN and Ola (Roscoe) Hood of Chicago Heights, IL; grandchildren, Willie, III and Carlita Coleman, niece, La Veta Hughes, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, Gary, IN. Family hour at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson presiding. Inurnment immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th St. Hobart, IN. Arrangements handled by Georgia Cremation.