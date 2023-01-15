June 17, 1932 - Jan. 11, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - James W. Souronis, 90, of Crown Point, IN, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Methodist Hospital. He was born June 17, 1932 in Gary, IN, the son of William and Anna Sourounis. James was a 1951 graduate of Froebel high school, Gary, IN. He married the love of his life, Aliki Souronis on November 20, 1960 in Gary, IN. She preceded him in death on February 8, 2022.

James was employed by EJ and E Railway as a machinist. He retired in 1993. James had a love for sports especially baseball. He was a die-hard Cubs fan. He also coached baseball at Junedale Little League for many years, coaching many of the neighborhood kids. Everyone he coached called him "Coach" and still called him that to this day.

Survivors include his two children: Bill (Michelle) Souronis of Valparaiso, IN and Alex Souronis of Crown Point, IN; two granddaughters: Eleni Souronis of Nashville, TN and Michaela Souronis of Valparaiso, IN; sister in-law: Stella Souronis; and many numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Methodist Hospital for the care they gave to James.

James was preceded by his parents: William and Anna Souronis; brothers: Michael and Tom (Shirley) Souronis; sister: Mary (Raymond) Dorulla; and daughter, Mary Anna Souronis (infant).

Visitation will be Monday January 16, 2023 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 7535 Taft Street Merrillville, IN with a Trisagion service at 5:00 p.m.. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church 8000 Madison Street, Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church.