WHITING, IN - James W. Verville, 80 of Whiting, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Palos Community Hospital, Palos Heights, IL. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine "Cathy" (Korbel) Verville who passed away August 6, 2007; loving father of Christine (Mark), Michelle (John), Anthony, Tricia (Jay), Theresa (Mike) and the late Jimi and David; cherished grandpa, great grandpa and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

James Verville was born on August 5, 1940 and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1960. He was a retiree of the City of Hammond Street Dept. with over 30 years of service. James enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking his boat on Lake Michigan and riding his motorcycle. He loved to dance, was a fantastic gardener, a constant prankster with an infectious laugh who told the best jokes and loved his family fiercely. Always the life of the party, James will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Renovation Fund would be appreciated. (219)659-4400