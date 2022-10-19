James Wade Massengale Jr.,

April 27, 1976

DOD: August 27, 2022

James Wade Massengale Jr., age 46, of Riverview, Florida, formerly of Crown Point, Indiana passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Wade is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; son, Blake; mother, Mary Miller; step-mother, Cathy Massengale; brother, Darrell Massengale; father and mother-in-law: Ed and Laura Mosely; brother-in-law, Scott (Hillarie) Mosely; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Wade was preceded in death in 2016 by his father, his best friend, Wade Massengale, Sr.

Wade graduated from Crown Point High School in 1994, then entered the Marines where he proudly served his country from 1994 to 2001. He then moved to Florida where he met his wife. He worked various jobs and for the last 12 years he worked for the Nestle Corporation in Florida. Wade's greatest love was his wife, son and family. He enjoyed cooking, barbecuing, traveling and golfing.

Cremation took place August 31, 2022 in Clearwater, Florida. Visitation with the family will take place Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W Burrell Drive, Crown Point, Indiana 46307 from 9 AM to 10 AM followed by a 10 AM Memorial Mass with Father Jim Wozniak officiating.