CROWN POINT, IN - James Washausen, age 74, of Crown Point, (formerly of Calumet City, IL) passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. James is survived by his three sons: James A. Washausen of Melbourne, FL, Kevin (Kassandra) Washausen of China Grove, NC and Bryan Washausen of McKinney, TX; grandson: Will Washausen; and several nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his wife: Frances Washausen; sister-in-law: Brenda Knoerzer Reay; and brother-in-law: Robert Herrin. James was a Navy Veteran F-4 Squadron, VF-121 Pacemakers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hammond. James retired from Dalton School District 149 with 27 years of service. He was a member of The National Model Railroad Association and a member of the Buick Club of America.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tim Reay officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
