MORGAN TOWNSHIP - James William Arnett, 19 of Morgan Township, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born April 29, 2001 in Fort Walton Beach, FL, to James and Rebecca (Hanna) Arnett. Jimmy graduated from Morgan Township High School in 2019, where he was crowned Prom King. He was involved in many school activities, including: choir, drama club, DECA, track and field, and soccer. Friends will remember Jimmy's quirky style and wild socks, his obsession with Pentatonix, and his pride in being a "Big Tom." He loved his family, movies and music, and his treasured dogs: Savannah, Duke, Bailey, and Addi. Jimmy's charismatic personality endeared him to students and teachers alike. He was a dependable friend, role model, and difference maker. Jimmy will be fondly remembered and deeply missed, but his light will shine on through the lives he touched.