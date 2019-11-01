CROWN POINT, IN - James Witte, age 43, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Southlake Methodist Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
For service information and to view James's full obituary visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com or call 219-663-2500.