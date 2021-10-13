Jamie Charles Gentille

Oct. 28, 1974 — Oct. 9, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Jamie Charles Gentille, age 47, of Munster, IN passed away on Saturday October 9, 2021. Jamie was born in Cleveland, OH to Vincent Charles and Judith Ann (Quinn) Gentille. He attended Nordonia High School. Jamie was employed at Finkl (Swiss) Steel as a heavy machine shop general foreman.

Jay married the love of his life Krissi Kay Gentille on October 2, 2010. He loved nothing more than his family and friends. He found great joy in his grandchildren. He was one of a kind and had a heart of gold. Jay was a great husband, father, PaPa, brother, and friend. His presence was grandiose. His laughter was glorious. He was a fervent man full of tomfoolery and shenanigans.

Jamie was preceded in death by his parents: Vincent Charles and Judith Ann (Quinn) Gentille.

Jamie is survived by his wife: Krissi Kay Gentille; children: Mercedes Faith (Ben Turner) Engstrom, Maryssa Hope Engstrom, Kayla May (Michael Russell) Gentille, Jamie Charles Gentille, Jr., Colten James Semprich, and Mason Anthony Semprich; grandchildren: Alana, Elijah, and Mazi; his sisters: Dawn Marie Gentille and Jodie Lynn Gentille-Barden; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday October 15, 2021 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 5:45 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021 at his home. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.