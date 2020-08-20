VALPARAISO, IN — Jan Marie Hartman, 65, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following an 11-year fight with metastatic breast cancer. She was born February 28, 1955, in Valparaiso to Walter and Donna (Reinhertz) Pahl Jr. Jan graduated VHS class of 1973. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from Purdue University and participated on the crew team during her time on campus. She made her career as a teacher in the Kouts Schools for 39 years. She taught fifth grade and middle school science, where she had a profound impact on her students that lasts to this day. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Valparaiso and Tri-Kappa sorority. Jan enjoyed walking her dog, Holly Noel, baking, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her positive attitude, not only in the classroom and the community, but in her fight against cancer as well. Jan's upbeat personality, generous heart and loving nature will be dearly missed by all who knew her.