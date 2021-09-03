Jan P. Rusnak

MUNSTER, IN — Jan P. Rusnak, age 69, of Munster, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Anna; four children: Maria Luberda, Anna Klys, John (Barbara) Swiatek, and Elizabeth (Janusz) Chudziak; twelve grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; two brothers: Jacek and Stanislaw. Preceded in death by his brother, Jozef.

Funeral Services Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 12:00 Noon Mass at St. Casimir Church, Hammond, IN. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Friday, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Frank Czaicki O.C.D. from the Carmelite Monastery in Munster, IN, will have a prayer service on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Mr. Rusnak was a Munster resident for the past 20 years. He was a hard- working man who was always willing to help anyone. Jan enjoyed spending time with all of his family and friends. He was always smiling and greeted everyone with a handshake. Jan was a devout Catholic, who attended Mass regularly. He will be deeply missed.