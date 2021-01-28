CROWN POINT, IN - Jane A. Dudash (nee Leone), age 94 of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Jane is survived by her three children: Ted (Joan) Dudash, Leone "Lee" (Scott) Dewes, Roxanne (John) Michaels; seven grandchildren: Jennifer (Dave) Bell, Peter (Shanna) Dudash, Michael and Nicole Dewes, Jamie (Mike) Drexler, Claire and Greg Dudash; four great-grandchildren: Kya, Lane, Weston and Carson; brother Joe (late Norma) Leone; brother-in-law Bill VanCleef; sister-in-law Mary Jo Norman. Preceded in death by husband Ted Dudash of 54 years; three sisters: Mary Caravana, Jo VanCleef, Connie Sparacino and her brother Tony Leone.

Jane was an active member of St. Matthias Catholic Church and a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Jane was known to pray the Rosary frequently. She was a graduate of Froebel High School. She was a retired employee of Anderson Company and Lennertz Fireplace. Jane was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Principia Italian Club and the Secular Franciscan. Jane made sure to share her Italian heritage through her cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing to the oldies, sewing, crafts and watching Hallmark movies.